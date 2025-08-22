Charge sheet of 40,000 pages filed against senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in DA case

It was on June 25 that Majithia was arrested from his house in Amritsar in the disproportionate assets case involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of “drug money.”

He was sent to judicial custody on July 6, and his judicial remand was extended on July 19 and again on August 2. Recently, the court dismissed his bail application, and he is presently in judicial custody as he is lodged at New Nabha Jail near Patiala.

The Vigilance Bureau, in its FIR, claimed that preliminary investigations revealed that over ₹540 crore of “drug money” was laundered through several channels, and this was facilitated by Majithia.

This case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala Jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.