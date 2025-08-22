Nation

Drugs worth Rs 75.82 crore seized in Mizoram, eight accused arrested

During a search in the presence of civil witnesses, 50 kg of methamphetamine tablets and three soap cases of heroin were recovered.
The eight individuals, all from the state, were apprehended.
GUWAHATI: Drugs valued at Rs 75.82 crore were seized during a special operation in Mizoram on Thursday. The operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl, and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram based on specific intelligence.

At around 4 pm on Thursday, the members of the joint operation team intercepted four vehicles with eight individuals between Keifang and Seling villages on the Aizawl-Champhai Road, about 60 km from Aizawl, officials said.

They added that the vehicles were subsequently escorted to the office of Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl. During a search in the presence of civil witnesses, 50 kg of methamphetamine tablets and three soap cases of heroin were recovered. 

The items were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl. The eight individuals, all from the state, were also apprehended.

