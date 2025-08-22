‘Either perform or perish’: Congress district chiefs put on 6-month probation in MP

BHOPAL: As the Congress works for rebuilding its organisation till the village level in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where it faced drubbing in 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a six months’ deadline has been set for the 71 newly appointed district presidents for the task.

“There is no scope for any complacency, as every newly appointed district president will have to start with constituting party’s committees at gram panchayat and ward levels, besides appointing heads at block, sector and mandals. Entire work will have to be completed within six months,”

MP Congress’s media wing head and former minister Mukesh Naik told this newspaper on Thursday.

“Only those who live up to these parameters in six months will continue and those whose performance isn’t found satisfactory will have to make way for someone better. This is to ensure proper accountability with the key organisational post in each district,” Naik added.

The district Congress committee chiefs are scheduled to be in Delhi on August 24, where they will be introduced to the party’s top leadership who will spell out the detailed roadmap of tasks ahead for them. The 71 DCC chiefs were appointed last week, based on the report of the AICC-appointed observers in each district under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan launched in the state by pary Rahul Gandhi in June.

As per state Congress sources, the work of rebuilding the Congress in districts will also include working in villages with those who lost the previous gram panchayat polls, despite having polled significant number of votes. The party has also started working at finding the dedicated people for being made booth level agents (BLAs).

“Our target is to build an army of the most dependable and dedicated BLAs at least a year before the next assembly polls and then press them into door-to-door voter physical verification exercise to prevent any possibility of vote theft by the BJP,” a state Congress leader said.

Work cut out for them

Every new district president will have to start with constituting party’s committees at gram panchayat and ward levels, besides appointing heads at block, sector and mandals. Entire work will have to be completed within six months. Only those who live up to these parameters in six months will continue.