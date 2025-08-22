Even the wind scares us: Kishtwar cloudburst survivors in J&K demand relocation

SRINAGAR: Fear and grief have engulfed the remote Chesoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after August 14's devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides, killing at least 68 people and leaving many others missing. The villagers, whose houses were damaged and who lost their dear ones to the cloudburst, are demanding permanent relocation to a safer place.

Rakesh Kumar, whose house was totally damaged in the flashflood triggered by the August 14 cloudburst at Chesoti village, said they have been living at their relatives home after being rendered homeless.

“When sun sets, we feel scared. We don’t sleep properly as every sound, even the wind and minor downpour scares us and makes us think another cloudburst is coming,” he said.

“Our village is very remote and far flung. We appeal to the government to relocate us all permanently from the village to any safer place so that our lives can be secured from any further calamity,” Rakesh said. “We have lost too much already. We just want to live without fearing for our lives”.

The village has lost 10 persons to the cloudburst while four others are still missing. At least 14 residential houses have been damaged in the flash flood triggered by massive cloudburst. All the dhabas set up by the locals for the Mata Machail yatris have been washed away by the flash flood and mudslide.