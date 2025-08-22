Nationwide initiative to prevent thalassemia launched

NEW DELHI: India, often referred to as the Thalassemia capital of the world due to its highest number of children affected by Thalassemia Major – a severe inherited blood disorder, has now seen a major step towards prevention.

A nationwide initiative has been launched to screen and prevent the condition at the earliest stage so that couples at risk can make informed choices.

It is estimated that one lakh to 1.5 lakh children in India are living with the disease, which impacts the body’s ability to produce haemoglobin and healthy red blood cells. Moreover, around 42 million Indians carry the β-Thalassemia trait, putting millions of families at risk.

Given these challenges, prevention through early identification of carriers and at-risk couples remains the most effective strategy to reduce disease incidence.

To address this, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) – comprising leading Indian obstetricians and gynaecologists with over 46,000 members and 286 societies nationwide – along with the Veha Foundation, launched the Good Clinical Practice Recommendations (GCPR) for universal antenatal thalassemia screening, prevention and diagnosis in India.

The new guidelines recommend that every untested woman undergo a simple blood test called HPLC within the first three months of pregnancy to screen for thalassemia.

If both partners are found to be carriers, doctors can provide early counselling and further testing to help prevent the birth of an affected child.

These guidelines were introduced as part of Project MUKTA (Mission to Unite and Keep Thalassemia Away), a nationwide initiative to make thalassemia screening a routine component of antenatal care.