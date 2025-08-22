In Bengal, PM Modi raises infiltration to attack state government; TMC hits back

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing West Bengal’s ruling party of “promoting infiltration” for “the sake of political power and securing votes”.

Speaking at a BJP rally at Dum Dum Central Jail Maidan in Kolkata, he said the BJP-led Union government had launched a campaign against infiltrators “who are changing the demography of West Bengal.”

Calling infiltration a serious concern, Modi said the country would not tolerate the problem any longer. “Who will chase away the infiltrators? Who can free Bengal from infiltrators? Your one vote can solve this problem. Vote once, they will all run away,” he said, urging people to back the BJP.

Intensifying his criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he said, “Trinamool and some political parties are supporting them (infiltrators) for power and votes. In some places, they are also taking their help. West Bengal is a border state. The way infiltration is increasing, it is becoming a social problem.”

“They are snatching the land of farmers. They are snatching the land of tribals. This cannot be tolerated. That is why a special mission has been announced against the infiltrators. Those who have been staying for so long by making fake papers must go. The Trinamool government must also go so that this work can be done properly,” Modi added.

The TMC countered Modi’s charge by blaming the Centre for infiltration.

In a post on X, the party said: “And whose colossal failure allowed infiltration to happen in the first place? Under Home Minister @AmitShah, who controls the BSF, borders remain porous while terrorists slip through and attack innocent citizens.”

“@BJP4India’s idea of ‘protecting the nation’ is blame-shifting, incompetence, and hypocrisy. Before pointing fingers at Bengal, they must answer for their own disastrous border security!” it added.