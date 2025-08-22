Jharkhand braces for heavy rainfall over next three days

RANCHI: In yet another weather alert issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Jharkhand over the next three days, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
According to the Head of the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi, Abhishek Anand, “It will continue to rain in Jharkhand till 23, 24 and 25 August; some districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain, while some districts will receive heavy rain.”
During this time, an alert has also been issued for thunderstorms and lightning along with rain.
According to the forecast, north-western parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 23 August. Isolated heavy showers are also expected over south-western, north-eastern and adjoining central regions, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On 24 August, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over southern, central and north-eastern parts of the state. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in several areas.
Similarly, on 25 August, western and adjoining central parts of Jharkhand may experience heavy rainfall at isolated places, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough is currently passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Datia, Sidhi, Ranchi, Bankura, Digha and extending southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal, up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, it said. Another circulation lies over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal at around 5.8 km above mean sea level.
The Met office has advised citizens to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and take precautions against lightning strikes and gusty winds.
There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Koderma, Dhanbad, Giridih and Simdega districts on 24 August. IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
Meanwhile, in a tragic incident on Thursday, three innocent girls were killed in a lightning strike while returning from school near Ranchi. According to locals, “Pari Oraon of Class 1 in Primary School Hondpidi and Anjalika Kujur of Class 3, along with Basmati Oraon of Class 6, were going home during which a lightning strike took place killing all the three on the spot.”
Jharkhand has so far received 25% excess rain than normal.