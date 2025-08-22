Jharkhand braces for heavy rainfall over next three days

RANCHI: In yet another weather alert issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Jharkhand over the next three days, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the Head of the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi, Abhishek Anand, “It will continue to rain in Jharkhand till 23, 24 and 25 August; some districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain, while some districts will receive heavy rain.”

During this time, an alert has also been issued for thunderstorms and lightning along with rain.

According to the forecast, north-western parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 23 August. Isolated heavy showers are also expected over south-western, north-eastern and adjoining central regions, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

On 24 August, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over southern, central and north-eastern parts of the state. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in several areas.