JMM urges Jharkhand Assembly to pass resolution recommending Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) has called on the ruling alliance to make the forthcoming supplementary monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly (22–28 August) historic by passing a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for the late ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren and forward it to the central government.
According to JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey, the supplementary budget would be presented on August 22, with tributes to be paid to departed leaders.
On August 26, during a special discussion on excessive rainfall and farmers’ difficulties, he urged the ruling party to ensure that the Assembly speaks with one voice in honour of Shibu Soren, sending a united message to Delhi.
“If the proposal to award the Bharat Ratna to such a great leader is passed by the Jharkhand Assembly and sent to the central government, it will uphold the democratic and social values not only of Jharkhand but of the entire nation. We urge the ruling party to bring this proposal before the House as a priority and ensure its passage,” said Pandey.
Describing Soren’s life as a symbol of sacrifice, struggle and service, Pandey noted his leadership in mass movements against social ills such as drug addiction and exploitative moneylending, as well as his efforts to connect tribal society with education and social consciousness. He also emphasised that Soren played a pivotal role in advancing the movement for a separate Jharkhand state to a decisive stage.
“There is a need to work towards securing the Bharat Ratna as a tribute to Guruji, who transformed the demand for a separate Jharkhand into a mass movement from Ranchi to Delhi through his tireless struggle,” said the JMM General Secretary.
Given Guruji’s unique contribution, the central government itself should take the initiative to confer the nation’s highest civilian award, he added.
Pandey also appealed to BJP MPs and MLAs to support the demand, stressing that Shibu Soren was an accepted leader and a fighter for social justice who kept public interest paramount, whether as Chief Minister or Union Minister.