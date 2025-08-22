JMM urges Jharkhand Assembly to pass resolution recommending Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) has called on the ruling alliance to make the forthcoming supplementary monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly (22–28 August) historic by passing a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for the late ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren and forward it to the central government.

According to JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey, the supplementary budget would be presented on August 22, with tributes to be paid to departed leaders.

On August 26, during a special discussion on excessive rainfall and farmers’ difficulties, he urged the ruling party to ensure that the Assembly speaks with one voice in honour of Shibu Soren, sending a united message to Delhi.

“If the proposal to award the Bharat Ratna to such a great leader is passed by the Jharkhand Assembly and sent to the central government, it will uphold the democratic and social values not only of Jharkhand but of the entire nation. We urge the ruling party to bring this proposal before the House as a priority and ensure its passage,” said Pandey.