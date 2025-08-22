Kolkata Diary: Survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ shipped by Garden Reach

Survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ shipped by Garden Reach

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) recently delivered the ‘Ikshak’ to the Navy. Third in a series of four Survey Vessels (Large) being built by GRSE, 110-metre-long ‘Ikshak’ – the ‘Guide’ – will join survey vessels INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak after being deployed, keeping the Navy informed with vital survey data, crucial for operational preparedness. The maps and charts prepared on the basis of this survey data are also used by commercial shipping. ‘Ishak’ becomes the 75th warship to be delivered to the Navy from the Garden Reach shipyard. No other shipyard in India has achieved a similar feat, an official said.

Commercial operations start at Khidderpore dock

The S P Mookerjee Port, Kolkata recently announced the formal commencement of commercial operations at the Century Ports Limited Terminal located at the historic Khidderpore Docks (West). The terminal, the first public-private partnership project to become operational at Kolkata port, is a milestone in the transformation of the oldest dock system in the city into a modern, multimodal container and cargo terminal, with integrated connectivity to road, rail, and inland waterways, a senior official said. Built at a cost of `190 crore, the terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a mobile harbour crane, a barge unloader, to ensure a faster turnaround for vessels and maximise operational efficiency.

EPFO apprises industries, workers on rozgar yojana

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Zonal Office in Kolkata recently organised a seminar-cum-workshop where representatives from across industries and businesses, trade unions, associations and other stakeholders were invited to be briefed on the nuances of ‘PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ to promote employment generation, enhance employability and strengthen social security – particularly in the manufacturing sector. During the course of the seminar, the various benefits of the scheme were explained to the stakeholders.

