Mamata claims she planned, sanctioned Kolkata metro corridors when she was Union Railways Minister

KOLKATA: An hour before inauguration of three new metro rail routes in Kolkata on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she had planned and sanctioned these corridors during her tenure as the Union Railways Minister.

Taking to X before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section, Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section and Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section from a programme in Dum Dum, Banerjee became nostalgic, while stating that expanding metro infrastructure has been a long journey for her.

She said, "Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city (Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid."

She also elaborated her efforts to execute the projects as Chief Minister of West Bengal.