NDA allies JD(U), TDP cagey on bills to remove arrested ministers

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance’s key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) appear to be treading cautiously on the three bills that seek to remove prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

The bills have been sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha for further scrutiny.

When asked about the party’s stand on the contentious bills, JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha declined to state the party position. “The party is yet to discuss the issue. I cannot give an official statement now,” he said. Another JD(U) leader said the party will discuss the issue as it has been referred to the JPC.

While the Opposition parties allege that the bill is to keep allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu in check, the TDP dismissed such claims. When asked about the bill, TDP leader and Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said the bill will be studied at the JPC and the concerns will be addressed, if there are any.

During introduction of the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress member K C Venugopal said the intent is to target allies.

“When Vote Chori is on everyone’s minds, When RahulGandhi ji’s Yatra is getting unparalleled support, When Opposition Governments need to be targeted, When allies like Chandrababu Naidu garu and Nitish Kumar ji need to be threatened… The Home Minister brings this dangerous Bill that strikes at the heart of the Constitutional principles of federalism,” he posted on social media.

Echoing the view, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the government is proposing the bill to oust NDA allies.