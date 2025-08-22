NDA’s VP pick not aligned with our ideology, told Fadnavis can't accept his support plea: Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called him up to seek support for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, but he expressed his inability to accept the request.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the BJP-led NDA's candidate was not aligned with the ideology of his party and other members of the Opposition.

The Rajya Sabya MP, whose party is a constituent of Opposition bloc INDIA, pointed out that the coalition's candidate, B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, has already filed nomination for the September 9 poll.

“Opposition candidate Sudarshan Reddy has already filed his nomination. Even though we have fewer numbers than the NDA, we are not worried,” the NCP (SP) chief stated.

The former Union minister maintained the Opposition has unanimously decided to field Reddy as its candidate for the country’s second-highest constitutional office whose occupant is also the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

“All Opposition votes will go to Reddy. It knows its strength. We’re not expecting any surprises,” Pawar said.