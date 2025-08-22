Power corridor: Bill to ban all online money games passed

Bill to ban all online money games passed

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote e-Sports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din. Piloting The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Upper House, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the legislation will promote two-thirds of the online gaming segment. The bill, he said, will ban online money games, a big problem for society, especially middle-class youth. The bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. “There is addiction. The family’s savings are lost. An estimated 45 crore people have fallen victim. Over Rs 20,000 crore middle-class families’ hard-earned money has been destroyed,” Vaishnaw said.

‘AI, Ai express posted Rs 9,568 cr loss in FY25’

Air India and Air India Express together posted a loss before tax of Rs 9,568.4 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to the civil aviation ministry. In the last fiscal, Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded loss before tax of Rs 1,983.4 crore and Rs 58.1 crore, while IndiGo reported a profit before tax of Rs 7,587.5 crore. The figures were shared by MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

‘No Quota in lateral entry appointments’

Reservation is not applicable in appointments made through the lateral entry mode, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.The lateral entry is referred to as the appointment of specialists in government departments. “So far 63 appointments have been made at the level of Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary on deputation basis through lateral entry since 2018 in three cycles,” House was told.