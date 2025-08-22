Punjab BJP outreach camp row: Sunil Jakhar detained by police, later released

CHANDIGARH: State BJP President Sunil Jakhar was on Friday detained by the Punjab Police at Balluana in the border district of Fazilka after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ordered a halt to BJP’s outreach campaign “BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar” in Abohar.
He was however released in the evening.
After being released, Jakhar termed it a "black day." He said that the government, under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, cannot stop him from speaking for the people through police repression. He stated that he is not intimidated by these actions of the government.
Strongly condemning attempts to stop the camps organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that this action of the government is completely undemocratic and illegal.
He said that the party will approach the High Court and, under no circumstances, the awareness camps will stop.
“BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar” campaign was launched by the party on May 20 in 39 constituencies with a plan to expand it to 50 constituencies in the next few days.
The campaign was launched with an aim to reach out to 1.57 lakh people enrolled in various union government schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme) and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Girl Child Support Programme) scheme. The aim was also to enroll more people under these schemes.
Along with Sunil Jakhar, his nephew and Congress MLA from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar and former minister Surjit Kumar Jiyani were also taken into preventive custody by the police under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka Gurmeet Singh and Sub Divisional Magistrate Krishan Pal Rajput.
Police on Thursday also detained several BJP functionaries to thwart their plan to hold the "awareness camps."
Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh strongly condemned the detention of BJP workers across the state. He said that instead of strengthening law and order and trying to curb the rampant drug trade and rising crime rate in the state, the government is misusing its police force.
A Punjab Police spokesperson claimed that in last 24 hours, the police has received complaints that some people, claiming to be from a particular political party, are not only collecting personal data of individuals, but are also collecting money from people in the form of commissions to get their work done from the government.
He added that some citizens have also complained that they had given their bank account numbers to the persons who contacted them and that their bank accounts have been emptied of all money subsequently.
"We urge the public to stay away from such anti-social elements and not to give any personal data to anyone as the same could be misused," the spokesperson said.