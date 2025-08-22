Punjab BJP outreach camp row: Sunil Jakhar detained by police, later released

CHANDIGARH: State BJP President Sunil Jakhar was on Friday detained by the Punjab Police at Balluana in the border district of Fazilka after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ordered a halt to BJP’s outreach campaign “BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar” in Abohar.

He was however released in the evening.

After being released, Jakhar termed it a "black day." He said that the government, under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, cannot stop him from speaking for the people through police repression. He stated that he is not intimidated by these actions of the government.

Strongly condemning attempts to stop the camps organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that this action of the government is completely undemocratic and illegal.

He said that the party will approach the High Court and, under no circumstances, the awareness camps will stop.

“BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar” campaign was launched by the party on May 20 in 39 constituencies with a plan to expand it to 50 constituencies in the next few days.

The campaign was launched with an aim to reach out to 1.57 lakh people enrolled in various union government schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme) and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Girl Child Support Programme) scheme. The aim was also to enroll more people under these schemes.

Along with Sunil Jakhar, his nephew and Congress MLA from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar and former minister Surjit Kumar Jiyani were also taken into preventive custody by the police under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka Gurmeet Singh and Sub Divisional Magistrate Krishan Pal Rajput.

Police on Thursday also detained several BJP functionaries to thwart their plan to hold the "awareness camps."