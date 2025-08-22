Results of last Lok Sabha polls fudged: Rahul Gandhi

PATNA: LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the people’s strong voice against ‘vote theft’ would spread like a tsunami across India. Speaking at a public meeting in Munger during the fifth day of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ he said he was convinced that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were manipulated.

Rahul intensified his attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging that they were stealing votes to benefit a section of industrialists. Braving a drizzle, a large crowd gathered to hear him, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and other INDIA bloc leaders, as the yatra moved through Lakhisarai near Munger.

Gandhi also alleged poll manipulation, citing the Maharashtra example. “Our alliance won in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, and four months later, the BJP won in the assembly election. The only difference was that nearly one crore new people cast their votes… and all these votes went to the BJP alliance. BJP won in all those places where these new voters cast their votes,” he added.