Security up at Jammu railway station as pigeon with threat note found

SRINAGAR: Security agencies in Jammu have gone on high alert after a pigeon carrying a threat note warning of an IED blast was intercepted near the International Border (IB) by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

The pigeon was caught a few days ago in the Khatmari area of the RS Pura sector by BSF men on guard at the IB. A handwritten note in Urdu and Hindi was found attached to the bird with a rubber band. The note warned of a potential IED blast at Jammu railway station and carried messages saying, “Kashmir Hamara Hai (Kashmir is ours)” and “Waqt Aa Gaya Hai (Time has come).”

Officials said the threat is being taken very seriously, and investigations are underway to determine the origin and intent of the note. A drone was also spotted on this side of the IB in Jammu, prompting a search operation to check for any suspicious objects or packages.

Sources said the pigeon is believed to have come from across the border in Pakistan. The BSF immediately informed the Jammu and Kashmir police. A team of police officials visited the spot and began investigating the threat note.

Police and paramilitary personnel have increased security at Jammu railway station. The forces are screening every vehicle entering and leaving the station. Close attention is being paid to commuters and vehicles moving along the station route.

Additional security layers have been put in place, including dog squads, bomb disposal teams, and aerial surveillance through drones. Heightened security aims to protect commuters and prevent any untoward incident at the busy railway station. Authorities have assured that all precautions are being taken to ensure public safety.