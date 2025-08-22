Slapped two days ago, student opens fire at Uttarakhand teacher

DEHRADUN: A Class 9 student shot at his teacher at Guru Nanak School in Kashipur, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, injuring him in the shoulder. The teacher, Gagan Singh Kohli, was allegedly targetted over a grudge after slapping the student two days earlier for failing to answer a question correctly.

Kohli sustained a bullet wound to his right shoulder and is now stable. The student was immediately arrested, and the weapon, hidden in a tiffin box, was seized. CCTV footage confirmed the attack. Police said Kohli, a teacher with 15 years of experience, was leaving his classroom when the student drew a .315 bore country-made pistol from his bag and fired. The shot caused panic among students and staff. The accused told police he wanted revenge for being slapped, despite answering a question correctly.

In protest, the Udham Singh Nagar Independent School Association kept all CBSE and recognised private schools closed on Thursday. Teachers held a silent march demanding stronger safety protocols. City authorities, including Mayor Deepak Bali, condemned the incident. SDM Abhay Pratap Singh urged parents and society to monitor children closely.