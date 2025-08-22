Uttar Pradesh: School teacher beaten to death over parking dispute in Varanasi, all accused held

LUCKNOW: A senior teacher of a reputed public school was beaten to death with bricks and rods by three men over a petty issue of car parking in Kedar Colony of Varanasi late on Thursday evening.

The accused, who happened to be the neighbours of the victim, were arrested.

The teacher Dr Praveen Jha, 48, from Sunbeam School was called by the culprits over the phone asking him to move his car on late Thursday night. As he was about to do it, the accused started arguing with him. They first kicked and punched him before crushing his head with bricks.

When the guard tried to save him, he was pushed away. As the teacher fell unconscious after the assault, the accused fled the scene. After this, the guard informed the teacher's wife about the incident. The family rushed the victim to BHU hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Doctors said the death was due to a severe head injury.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at 10:30 pm in the Matru Chhaya Apartment located Kabirnagar locality under Bhelupur police station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, ACP Gaurav Kumar from Bhelupur reached the spot with the force. The police conducted raids at various places in search of the accused. At 3 am, the attackers were caught by the police. Bottles of alcohol and cigarette packets were recovered from the vehicle of the accused.

As per the local sources, teacher Praveen Jha came to the apartment in a WagonR car at 10:30 pm. Parking the car in the parking lot in the basement, he went to his flat. A little later, Adarsh Singh, one of the accused, entered the apartment and started honking the horn. He punched and kicked teacher's car and called two more persons from outside. He called the teacher on the phone and asked him to come down and move the car. The teacher agreed as well.