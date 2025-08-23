Another Air India flight aborts take-off, over technical snag, third such incident this week

NEW DELHI: The cockpit crew of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur, carrying 110 passengers, decided to abort their take-off on Friday after detecting an operational issue at the last minute. This is the third Air India flight this week to be discontinued at the eleventh hour due to various issues.

Passengers suffered a 3.5-hour delay at the Mumbai airport. The journey time for this route is just an hour and 50 minutes. The flight was brought back to the parking bay and the flyers deboarded. They boarded an alternative aircraft arranged by the airline at 12.36 pm after the security checks were redone.

The Airbus (A319-112 series) aircraft was scheduled to depart at 9.15 am from Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reveals FlightAware, a flight tracking platform.

An Air India spokesperson said in a statement, “Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back.”