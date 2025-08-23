Bhopal Diary | Ex-minister’s dancing avatar on Janmashtami

The Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Sagar district saw two separate events being hosted by rival politicians within the ruling BJP – Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist minister Govind Singh Rajput and Shivraj Singh Chouhan-ally former minister Bhupendra Singh. While Rajput marked the occasion at a grand event at his family hotel, Singh organised an opulent Janmashtami celebrations at the Rudraksh Dham. Here, the former minister seemed to have stolen the show with his graceful moves as he danced passionately to the tunes of Krishna bhajans before joining the chorus of the voices. The festive occasion thus witnessed to grand ceremonies by BJP leaders in Sagar, however bitter rivals they may be.

Dog become centre of attraction at Cong rally

A stray dog uncannily became the newsmaker at the Congress’s protests over farmers’ issues in the party’s crumbled citadel Chhindwara district on Tuesday. State Congress leaders, including party chief Jitu Patwari, leader of opposition Umang Singhar and former MP Nakul Nath rode tractors to reach the district collectorate to meet the collector on farmers issues, particularly shortage of fertilisers. But when the collector Sheelendra Singh reportedly didn’t meet them, LoP Umang Singhar lifted a stray dog in his arms, after which the memorandum was tied to the canine’s neck. The tribal- dominated district had remained a Kamal Nath-bastion until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.