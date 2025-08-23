BSF delegation to visit Dhaka next week for bi-annual Director General level talks

NEW DELHI: The 56th bi-annual Director General (DG) level talks between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from August 25-28, officials in the border guarding force said.

Prevention against attack on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants, trans-border crimes, and construction of a single row fence are going to be among over half a dozen issues, which would be raised by the Indian delegation led by DG, BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary, they said.

Action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures (CBM), and other issues will also be raised during the four-day deliberations, the officials said.

The Bangladesh delegation will be led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The last BSF-BGB Border Coordination meeting was held from February 17 to 20 in New Delhi.

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities - 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.

An Indian delegation under the leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former BSF DG, and the Bangladesh delegation led by Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, the former BDR (now BGB) DG, met in Kolkata on December 2, 1975, for the first time to discuss mutual border problems.

Since then, the meetings between DGs of the two border guarding forces meet once in a year alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

However, during discussions between the Home Secretaries of the two countries that were held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from October 7 to 9, 1993, it was agreed that the DG-level meetings were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions in the said meeting, it was stressed that the issues of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels.

Since then, the DGs of the BSF and the BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka, and a joint record of discussions of these meetings is forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.