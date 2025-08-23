CBI gets gangster Sunil Kumar extradited from Azerbaijan on request of Jharkhand Police

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has managed to get a key associate of gangster Aman Sahu, Sunil Kumar, extradited from Azerbaijan.

According to officials in the CBI, Kumar was found to be allegedly involved in making extortion calls from Baku, as “the probe by agencies also revealed that he was working in alliance with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi."

In an official statement a spokesperson of the CBI said, “Kumar is wanted by the Jharkhand Police. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Baku, successfully brought back Kumar, against whom a red corner notice was also issued, to India on Saturday morning. A three-member team of Jharkhand Police went to Baku on August 19 to bring back Kumar.”

Incidentally, Kumar, who was apprehended in Datu, Azerbaijan, in October 2024, has over 50 criminal cases registered against him across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab.

A special team of the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), along with Kumar, arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Saturday morning from Azerbaijan, the CBI official said, adding that the team travelled to Azerbaijan to complete the formalities under the extradition treaty between the two nations.

Probe has so far revealed that Kumar is an integral part of the Aman Sahu gang and was using the fake name Mayank Singh to commit crimes.