Chhattisgarh CM explores Japan for industrial collaboration, digital innovation opportunities

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his ongoing visit to Japan, met senior representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Tokyo and held key discussions focused on exploring investment and industrial collaboration opportunities.

While interacting with senior office bearers of JETRO, Nakajo Kazuya, Ando Yuji, and Hara Harunobu, the Chief Minister highlighted the immense potential that the state holds in sectors such as information technology, textiles, aerospace, automobiles, electronics, and clean energy. He invited the JETRO delegation to explore new avenues of investment in the “state’s rapidly growing economy.”

CM Sai emphasised that, being located in the heart of India, Chhattisgarh is emerging as an ideal destination for industry and investment, as the government has ensured transparent policies, simplified procedures, and robust industrial infrastructure.

“We are attracting global investors and the discussions with JETRO representatives would further strengthen the prospects of economic cooperation between Chhattisgarh and Japan,” the CM affirmed.