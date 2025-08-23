Chhattisgarh CM explores Japan for industrial collaboration, digital innovation opportunities

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his ongoing visit to Japan, met senior representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Tokyo and held key discussions focused on exploring investment and industrial collaboration opportunities.
While interacting with senior office bearers of JETRO, Nakajo Kazuya, Ando Yuji, and Hara Harunobu, the Chief Minister highlighted the immense potential that the state holds in sectors such as information technology, textiles, aerospace, automobiles, electronics, and clean energy. He invited the JETRO delegation to explore new avenues of investment in the “state’s rapidly growing economy.”
CM Sai emphasised that, being located in the heart of India, Chhattisgarh is emerging as an ideal destination for industry and investment, as the government has ensured transparent policies, simplified procedures, and robust industrial infrastructure.
“We are attracting global investors and the discussions with JETRO representatives would further strengthen the prospects of economic cooperation between Chhattisgarh and Japan,” the CM affirmed.
Earlier, he met the Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd, one of the world’s leading IT infrastructure and digital solutions companies, with annual revenues of USD 90 billion and operations spanning more than 50 countries.
The discussions with NTT Ltd centred on technology-driven investments in Chhattisgarh, with an emphasis on strengthening the state’s digital ecosystem.
CM Sai underlined the vast potential for industrial collaboration by leveraging Japan’s advanced technology and India’s skilled workforce. He also stressed the importance of promoting cultural exchanges and positioning Chhattisgarh as a key tourism destination for Japanese visitors.
The visiting Chhattisgarh delegation explored critical opportunities in trade, technology, and diplomacy, with engagements firmly positioning the state as an emerging hub for rapid industrial growth, digital innovation, and global partnerships.
On the occasion of National Space Day, the CM visited the “Deep Space—To the Moon & Beyond” exhibition organised in Tokyo.
“Such an enriching glimpse into space science and innovations will provide direction and inspiration to the upcoming Space Manufacturing Cluster in Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), being developed with the support of the Government of India,” he added.