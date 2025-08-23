Detailed disaster management plan for road & highway sector unveiled

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has finalised a Disaster Management Plan (DMP) – a comprehensive framework for managing natural and man-made calamities with a focus on maintaining and restoring connectivity on roads and highways. It outlines strategies for prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery, including updated road design standards, community awareness programmes, and adoption of ‘Build Back Better’ principle in post-calamity reconstruction.
Case studies such as landslide mitigation along NH-44 and 5 (2022), cyclone preparedness in Odisha (2021), glacial lake outburst flood in Uttarakhand (2021), post-flood reconstruction in Kerala (2018) highlight the plan’s practical approach, officials said.
The two-volume plan, prepared after incorporating recommendations from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), focuses on infrastructure resilience, accident response, and quick restoration of connectivity.
The plan ensures that public infrastructure remains functional and safe during and post disasters, contributing to overall resilience of the transport system. It specifies roles for various stakeholders such as the NDMA, National Disaster Response Force, and National Institute of Disaster Management, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to disasters. These responsibilities are defined under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and involve multiple government and associated agencies.
According to officials, the DMP will serve as a reference for senior officials and stakeholders of the roadways sector, providing a concise, comprehensive overview of the Ministry’s approach to disaster management. To ensure effective implementation, expected outcomes and measurable goals have been established to evaluate its success and impact.
Renewal fee for vehicles older than 20 yrs increased
The ministry has raised the registration renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years. According to notification, the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000. For motorcycles, the fee will rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.
Similarly, for three-wheelers and quadricycles, the cost will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000. In case of imported two- or three-wheelers, it will be Rs 20,000, while for vehicles with four or more wheels, it will be Rs 80,000. The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.s
‘Build back better’
To strengthen collaboration among MoRTH, States/UTS, NDMA, NDRF, and other stakeholders to ensure unified, efficient disaster management
To reduce disaster-related road closures by 10% each year, ensuring no collapse of major bridges or tunnels, and cutting road accident fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030