Detailed disaster management plan for road & highway sector unveiled

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has finalised a Disaster Management Plan (DMP) – a comprehensive framework for managing natural and man-made calamities with a focus on maintaining and restoring connectivity on roads and highways. It outlines strategies for prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery, including updated road design standards, community awareness programmes, and adoption of ‘Build Back Better’ principle in post-calamity reconstruction.

Case studies such as landslide mitigation along NH-44 and 5 (2022), cyclone preparedness in Odisha (2021), glacial lake outburst flood in Uttarakhand (2021), post-flood reconstruction in Kerala (2018) highlight the plan’s practical approach, officials said.

The two-volume plan, prepared after incorporating recommendations from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), focuses on infrastructure resilience, accident response, and quick restoration of connectivity.

The plan ensures that public infrastructure remains functional and safe during and post disasters, contributing to overall resilience of the transport system. It specifies roles for various stakeholders such as the NDMA, National Disaster Response Force, and National Institute of Disaster Management, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to disasters. These responsibilities are defined under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and involve multiple government and associated agencies.