Ex-President Kovind to be chief guest at RSS Vijayadashami Utsav

NEW DELHI: Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) annual Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. This year’s celebration, set to be held on October 2, coincides not only with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but also with the commencement of the RSS’s centenary celebrations.

A statement said that while Kovind will be the chief guest, the Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, will deliver the keynote address.

Notably, Kovind will be the second former president to accept the invitation after Pranab Mukherjee, who was invited in 2018.

In 2024, the RSS had invited former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan as the chief guest for the Vijayadashami function on October 12. In his address that year, Bhagwat had made a strong appeal for Hindu unity.