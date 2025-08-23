Ex-President Kovind to be chief guest at RSS Vijayadashami Utsav
NEW DELHI: Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) annual Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. This year’s celebration, set to be held on October 2, coincides not only with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but also with the commencement of the RSS’s centenary celebrations.
A statement said that while Kovind will be the chief guest, the Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, will deliver the keynote address.
Notably, Kovind will be the second former president to accept the invitation after Pranab Mukherjee, who was invited in 2018.
In 2024, the RSS had invited former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan as the chief guest for the Vijayadashami function on October 12. In his address that year, Bhagwat had made a strong appeal for Hindu unity.
He had also condemned the violent actions of fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, stating, “It is essential for the people to have noble attributes, character and firmness on Dharma to create an environment as that of Ram Rajya”.
“The current era is an era of rapid material progress of humankind. With the help of science and technology, we have made life extremely comfortable. But, on the other hand, the conflicts of our selfish interests are pushing us towards destruction,” he had remarked.
A Sangh source said in Delhi, “The Sangh chief’s address this year will be historic, touching upon almost all contemporary issues.”
To commemorate its centenary year, the RSS has planned a wide range of programmes, including over one lakh ‘Hindu Sammelans’ and thousands of symposia. It will also undertake a nationwide door-to-door campaign. temporary issues”.