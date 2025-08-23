Gauhati University researchers secure patent for herbal formulation to combat obesity

GUWAHATI: Four researchers from Gauhati University have secured a patent for a plant-based formulation aimed at combating obesity and its related complications.

The Indian Patent Office granted the patent to Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika on 20 August.

“It is hereby certified that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled ‘a polyherbal formulation for the treatment of obesity-induced complications and the method of preparation thereof’… in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act 1970,” the Indian Patent Office said.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the researchers on their invention.

“This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to foster such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society,” Pegu posted on X.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said the patent reflects the university’s focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids.