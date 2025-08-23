Gauhati University researchers secure patent for herbal formulation to combat obesity

GUWAHATI: Four researchers from Gauhati University have secured a patent for a plant-based formulation aimed at combating obesity and its related complications.
The Indian Patent Office granted the patent to Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika on 20 August.
“It is hereby certified that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled ‘a polyherbal formulation for the treatment of obesity-induced complications and the method of preparation thereof’… in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act 1970,” the Indian Patent Office said.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the researchers on their invention.
“This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to foster such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society,” Pegu posted on X.
Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said the patent reflects the university’s focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids.
“It is a proud moment for the university as it highlights our commitment to scientific innovation rooted in cultural wisdom. This accomplishment also sets an inspiring example for our students and researchers, reaffirming that Gauhati University remains a pioneer in impactful and socially relevant research,” Mahanta said.
The patent, numbered 569904, protects a unique herbal combination of two widely known plants: Phyllanthus urinaria, traditionally used for urinary ailments, and Adhatoda vasica nees, valued for treating coughs and respiratory issues. By blending equal portions of both plants and preparing an extract using a water-ethanol mix, the researchers developed a novel therapeutic solution.
Laboratory trials on mice demonstrated promising outcomes, including reduced body fat, lower levels of harmful cholesterol such as triglycerides and LDL, and overall weight reduction. This marks the first reported use of these plants in combating obesity.
“This development opens new doors for safer, plant-based alternatives in managing obesity, offering a meaningful blend of ancient remedies with modern science,” the university said.