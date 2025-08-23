Ghaziabad YouTuber, known for cringe content, booked for mocking BSP chief Mayawati

LUCKNOW: YouTuber Puneet Superstar (Prakash Kumar), known for his bizarre and cringe videos, landed in legal soup for calling former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ‘mummy.’

Puneet was booked by Ghaziabad police following strong protests by BSP leaders. In one of his videos, he had also called Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav ‘papa’ recently.

Puneet, on Tuesday, posted a video on his Instagram account addressing BSP chief Mayawati as 'Mummy' while attaching her photo to his clip. Puneet has 10.8 crore followers in Instagram.

The video, in which he repeatedly referred to the BSP chief as 'mummy' mockingly, went viral, drawing sharp reaction from BSP workers as they found it “deeply insulting and derogatory."