Gujarat schools on edge: Murder, threats and fights rattle campuses

AHMEDABAD: The brutal murder of a minor near the Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad has not only shaken the city but also caused the revelation of several disturbing incidents across Gujarat's educational institutions, raising serious questions about student safety, campus atmosphere and accountability from administrations.
On Tuesday, Ahmedabad woke up to the shocking news of a cold-blooded murder, which police suspect to be a premeditated act of revenge: A Class 10 student from Seventh Day School, Khokhra, in Ahmedabad city was fatally stabbed in broad daylight by his junior, a Class 8 student!
The murder sparked public outrage and widespread protests.
On Saturday, a massive tribute and protest meet was organised by the Jan Akrosh Valimandal Sangharsh Samiti, where hundreds, including the student’s family, gathered in grief and anger. His father accused the school of negligence, alleging that his son, after being stabbed, remained unattended for nearly 50 minutes. He demanded the closure of irresponsible schools nationwide and sought the death penalty for the accused, insisting that only then would his son’s soul find peace.
However, as students, parents and teachers struggled to wrap their heads around the incident, a fresh case of harassment involving school kids emerged from Raikhad, another part of Ahmedabad. A Class 12 boy from I.P. Mission School received death threats from a former schoolmate on Instagram, who wrote chilling messages about “setting his fielding” and promising to ruin his dignity if they met at school. The victim, who had earlier been involved in a minor misunderstanding with a female classmate, quickly informed his father, leading to a police complaint at Gaikwad Haveli station.
Investigations revealed that the accused, previously expelled for unruly behavior, had turned hostile after hearing about the earlier classroom spat. Police, still wary after the Seventh Day School case, acted promptly to register an FIR to prevent escalation.
Meanwhile, in Vadodara, a fight between two Class 7 boys at Podar International School created panic after one child claimed his rival had shown a weapon. Alarmed parents and teachers feared a repeat of the Ahmedabad horror. However, police scrutiny of CCTV footage dismissed the allegation, confirming it was a scuffle where one student scratched another with his nails.
No weapons were found, and the injured child was given first aid by the school nurse. The Waghodia police have since urged parents and schools to maintain strict monitoring, though no formal complaint was lodged.
Together, these three back-to-back episodes — a cold-blooded murder, a violent online threat, and a schoolyard fight blown into a weapon scare — paint a troubling picture of Gujarat’s campuses. Parents are on edge, schools are under scrutiny, and police are being forced to treat even routine quarrels as potential flashpoints. The unrest underscores how one gruesome killing in Ahmedabad has unleashed a wave of fear, anger, and mistrust that is now echoing across classrooms in the state.