Gujarat schools on edge: Murder, threats and fights rattle campuses

AHMEDABAD: The brutal murder of a minor near the Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad has not only shaken the city but also caused the revelation of several disturbing incidents across Gujarat's educational institutions, raising serious questions about student safety, campus atmosphere and accountability from administrations.

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad woke up to the shocking news of a cold-blooded murder, which police suspect to be a premeditated act of revenge: A Class 10 student from Seventh Day School, Khokhra, in Ahmedabad city was fatally stabbed in broad daylight by his junior, a Class 8 student!

The murder sparked public outrage and widespread protests.

On Saturday, a massive tribute and protest meet was organised by the Jan Akrosh Valimandal Sangharsh Samiti, where hundreds, including the student’s family, gathered in grief and anger. His father accused the school of negligence, alleging that his son, after being stabbed, remained unattended for nearly 50 minutes. He demanded the closure of irresponsible schools nationwide and sought the death penalty for the accused, insisting that only then would his son’s soul find peace.

However, as students, parents and teachers struggled to wrap their heads around the incident, a fresh case of harassment involving school kids emerged from Raikhad, another part of Ahmedabad. A Class 12 boy from I.P. Mission School received death threats from a former schoolmate on Instagram, who wrote chilling messages about “setting his fielding” and promising to ruin his dignity if they met at school. The victim, who had earlier been involved in a minor misunderstanding with a female classmate, quickly informed his father, leading to a police complaint at Gaikwad Haveli station.