India temporarily suspends postal services to US amid lack of clarity on American customs rules

NEW DELHI: In a significant development with far-reaching implications for trade and personal shipments, the Department of Posts announced on Saturday a temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States, effective 25 August, citing “operational challenges” arising from new US customs regulations.

The move follows the issuance of Executive Order No. 14324 by the US administration on 30 July, which revokes the long-standing duty-free de minimis exemption for imported goods valued at up to USD 800.

The new rules, coming into effect on 29 August, will subject all international shipments to customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) framework.

“All international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties,” an official release from the Ministry of Communications said, adding that only letters/documents and gift items valued up to USD 100 will remain exempt for the time being.

Although the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued preliminary guidelines on 15 August, key components of the new customs framework, including the designation of “qualified parties” authorised to collect and remit duties, remain “undefined”, according to the department.

“Several critical processes… remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25 August 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness,” the official press release noted.