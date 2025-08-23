J&K education minister denies takeover of 215 Jamaat-linked schools, says govt only sought temporary care

SRINAGAR: Facing Opposition backlash over the takeover of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K, Education Minister Sakina Itoo has contradicted the Education Department’s order and clarified that the proposal moved by her only sought temporary care until new committees were formed after CID verification.

“The order moved by me clearly states that the term of managing committees of these 215 schools had expired and these schools would be looked after by cluster principals and not by the Deputy Commissioners as is mentioned in the government order,” the Education minister said.

As per the order issued yesterday by Secretary to Govt School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, the government has decided to take over 215 schools linked to JeI and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) and these schools shall be taken over by the concerned District Magistrates, who shall proposed a fresh management committees in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duty verified.

Of the 215-JeI linked schools, 96 schools are in north Kashmir, 89 in South Kashmir and 30 in central Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Education Minister Itoo said the government has not taken over these schools. “The staff is the same, the buildings are the same and the students are also the same. The government will be looking after these schools for three months till the review takes place and schools get management committees and CID verification”.