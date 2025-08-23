J&K government takes over 215 schools linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Opposition slams move

SRINAGAR: In a major decision, the Omar Abdullah government has ordered the takeover of managing committees of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Jammu and Kashmir. The move has been criticised by the opposition Peoples Conference.

According to a government order, the intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the banned organisation Jamat-e-Islami (JeI)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

“The validity of the managing committee of 215 such schools has expired and have been reported adversely upon by the intelligence agencies,” it states.

The government order stated that in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools, the administration has ordered the takeover of the management committees of all 215 schools.

“The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified. The District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner. He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools,” reads the order.