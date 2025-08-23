Monsoon intensifies in Rajasthan, heavy rains disrupt life in several districts

JAIPUR: The monsoon has made a strong comeback in Rajasthan, with continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours disrupting normal life in many parts of the state.

After an active spell in July, rains had weakened in August, but the monsoon is now fully active again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts.

Flood-like conditions have been reported in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Tonk, Chittorgarh, and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Flood conditions continue to persist in Sawai Madhopur district. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas. A tractor trolley full of NDRF personnel lost control and overturned on Surwal Mega Highway. The accident occurred while the team was going to help the flood victims.

In Kota division, the Chambal river has swollen due to heavy inflows, forcing authorities to discharge water from Kota Barrage. By Saturday morning, the water level of the Chambal river had reached 132.80 metres—nearly two metres above the danger mark of 130.79 metres.

Transportation has been badly hit. The Jaipur-Kota highway near Deoli (Tonk) has been flooded, while traffic movement on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota has been halted.

Soil erosion along the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near Laban in Bundi forced trains to be stopped at nearby stations. Jaipur too witnessed heavy rain on Saturday afternoon.