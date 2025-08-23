MoRTH raises renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has raised the registration renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years.

The move is aimed at discouraging people from using older vehicles.

As per the ministry's notification, the renewal fee for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

For motorcycles older than 20 years, the renewal fee has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Similarly, for three-wheelers and quadricycles, the renewal will cost Rs 5,000. It was Rs 3,500 earlier.

In case of imported two or three-wheelers, the cost of the renewal of the certificate of registration will be Rs 20,000. For imported vehicles with four or more wheels, the renewal cost will be Rs 80,000.