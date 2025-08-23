MP govt to launch campaign portraying Lord Krishna as rebel, not butter thief; opposition cries foul

BHOPAL: Already working on developing the Sri Krishna Patheya – a religious tourism circuit connecting places related with Lord Krishna’s life – the Dr Mohan Yadav government is now set to launch a public awareness campaign to educate people that the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu was a rebel and not a makhanchor (butter thief).

Lovingly referring to Lord Krishna as Makhanchor (butter thief) has been a practice among storytellers, bhajan singers and religious preachers since generations.

Hailing from the ancient city – Ujjain – where Lord Krishna and elder brother Balram are traditionally believed to have studied Vedas – Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav has objected to the popular title of Makhanchor for Lord Krishna.

While calling the popular title as misleading, the CM argued on the festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, that Krishna's childhood act of breaking butter pots (Matki Fod) was actually a stand of rebellion against his maternal uncle Kansa’s exploitation.

“There were thousands of cows in Gokul, and butter from there went to Kansa’s house. Krishna told his fellow cowherds: eat your butter, break the pot, but don’t let it reach our enemy. This was not theft but a message of resistance. Krishna’s leela is about love and protest against injustice, not about stealing,” he said.