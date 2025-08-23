NMC yet to release disability SOP

NEW DELHI: The NEET-PG counselling is slated to begin in September; however, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to release the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for postgraduate admission guidelines for doctors with disabilities
Taking up their cause, the largest organisation of health professionals with disabilities in India has written to the NMC to immediately announce the revised admission guidelines, failing which would amount to contempt of Supreme Court.
Apart from the guidelines, Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, a pan-India group of health professionals with disabilities, have also demanded to expand the number of NMC-designated assessment centres and training schedule of all 16 medical boards and to publish the names of doctors with disabilities who will be appointed to these boards.
The demand comes after National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET-PG 2025 result on August 19. But, the revised admission guidelines for NEET-PG students with disability were not announced.
While the NMC expert committee, comprising Dr Vijay Oza, President, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC, discussed coming up with an inclusive guidelines for PG and super-speciality courses for students with disabilities on February 24, no such announcement has come.
Speaking with this newspaper, Dr Satendra Singh, the founder of the doctors’ collective, said, “We are witnessing the continued medicalisation and harassment of candidates with disabilities in the ongoing NEET-UG counselling. The same is bound to repeat in NEET-PG counselling, as the revised guidelines are still not out, leaving in place the discredited practice of numerical percentages of ‘disability-something’ the Supreme Court has already struck down.”
This newspaper was the first to flag the absence of revised admission guidelines for NEET-UG students with disabilities on July 18. The NMC finally announced the revised guidelines two days before the counselling was set to begin on July 21. However, an SOP for PG admission is still awaited.
They are also yet to announce a separate direction to include doctors with disabilities in the assessment board and increase the number of centres in all states as mandated by the Supreme Court.
Dr Singh, who has written to the NMC, said the Commission should release inclusive guidelines/SOP for PG training of doctors with disabilities, in full compliance with the apex court, before the commencement of NEET-PG counselling.
“In the absence of these SOPs, doctors with dyslexia will be forced to undergo learning disability tests designed for children, as was applied by the medical board last year. Moreover, the assessment must shift from the numerical percentage-based criteria to a functional competency test as directed by Supreme Court,” he said in his letter to Dr Oza, and the Director General of Health Services under Union health ministry.
The letter also said the Commission should expand the number of designated assessment centres for doctors with disabilities before NEET PG counselling, ensuring at least one board in each State/UT.
It also pointed out the inadequate number of centres across India. There are only 16 centres in 11 states. The letter pointed out that during the ongoing MBBS-UG counselling, candidates with disabilities witnessed harassment, such as those from Odisha, being forced to travel all the way to New Delhi for assessment.
The letter also said the NMC should release the training schedule for all 16 medical boards, which will be conducted by doctors with disabilities before NEET PG counselling, as per SC directions.
‘Medical boards should have doctors with disability’
The doctors’ body urged the NMC to publish the names of doctors with disabilities appointed to the medical boards at all 16 designated centres, as mandated by the Supreme Court, ahead of the NEET-PG counselling. “The NMC must issue binding directions to all medical colleges to operationalise and disclose details of Enabling Units, accessible infrastructure, reasonable accommodations, and the Equal Opportunity Policy on their official websites,” the letter added.