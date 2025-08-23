NMC yet to release disability SOP

NEW DELHI: The NEET-PG counselling is slated to begin in September; however, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to release the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for postgraduate admission guidelines for doctors with disabilities

Taking up their cause, the largest organisation of health professionals with disabilities in India has written to the NMC to immediately announce the revised admission guidelines, failing which would amount to contempt of Supreme Court.

Apart from the guidelines, Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, a pan-India group of health professionals with disabilities, have also demanded to expand the number of NMC-designated assessment centres and training schedule of all 16 medical boards and to publish the names of doctors with disabilities who will be appointed to these boards.

The demand comes after National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET-PG 2025 result on August 19. But, the revised admission guidelines for NEET-PG students with disability were not announced.

While the NMC expert committee, comprising Dr Vijay Oza, President, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC, discussed coming up with an inclusive guidelines for PG and super-speciality courses for students with disabilities on February 24, no such announcement has come.