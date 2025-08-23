Rajit Punhani appointed FSSAI chief, Piyush Goyal named mines secretary

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, several senior civil servantshave been shifted to different departments, and some promoted. Atish Chandra, Additional Secretary in the PMO, has been promoted to the rank of Special Secretary.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Rajit Punhani, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has replaced him.

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao has been transferred to her department. Piyush Goyal, CEO of NATGRID under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed as the Secretary, Ministry of Mines, replacing Rao.

Vijay Kumar, Chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, has been named as the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He has also been designated as the OSD in the same ministry.

Alka Upadhyaya, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Dairying has been appointed as the Secretary to the National Commission for Minorities. She will be replaced in her current role by Naresh Pal Gangwar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Sukriti Likhi, Chairperson of the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, has been appointed as the OSD in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence. She will take over as Secretary after the superannuation of Niten Chandra on October 31. Roli Singh, Additional Secretary in the Department of Health & Family Welfare will replace Likhi in the Authority.

Trishaljit Sethi, Director General (Training) in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will take over as Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission.

Ranjana Chopra, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Culture, has been appointed as the OSD, Ministry of Tribal Affairs.