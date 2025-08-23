Rescue ops to be scaled down in J&K's Kishtwar as no bodies found for three days, 36 still missing after cloudburst

SRINAGAR: The large-scale search and rescue operation in cloudburst-hit Chesoti village of J&K’s Kishtwar district, where at least 68 people died and 36 remain missing, is set to be scaled down after three days without any recovery.

With hopes of finding more survivors or bodies fading, the authorities will continue with a limited search along the stream from Chesoti to downstream areas to trace those still missing.

An NDRF official said the rescue and relief operation has entered the 10th day today in the Chesoti village.

The teams of NDRF, SDRF, army, BRO, police and government agencies are engaged in the rescue and relief operation. The dog squads, specially designed Army’s All Terrain Vehicles and other heavy gadgetry are being used in the rescue and search operation.

The rescue teams have also carried out controlled blasting of the big boulders to break them and find the bodies buried under the rubble.

“We have expanded the search in the stream from Chesoti village to 40 kms. The bodies may have been washed away by the flashflood and we have extended our search in the stream upto 40 kms in hope of finding the bodies,” the NDRF official said.

However, no bodies have been retrieved either from the debris or from the stream in the last three days.