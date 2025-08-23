SC recalls ex-high court judge's hard to decipher verdicts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recalled how its judges faced difficulties in deciphering the judgements delivered by a high court judge, who retired in May this year from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"Fortunately, he (high court judge) has demitted office," Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justice K Vinod Chandran, said on Friday.

The CJI observed that every verdict of the high court judge was "overturned" when it was challenged before the apex court.

The observations came from the top court when it was hearing the appeals challenging a verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivered on October 1, 2024, by a bench headed by the same judge.

The high court had reversed the acquittal of the appellants and convicted them in a murder case.

The top court set aside the high court's order and remitted the matter back to the high court for consideration of the appeals afresh.