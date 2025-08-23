SPG seeks relocation of tree at PM Modi’s Parliament entry gate citing security risk

NEW DELHI: A day after a 20-year-old man tried to scale a wall to breach the Parliament, the Special Protection Group (SPG) flagged a lone tree at the Gaj Dwar — a gate frequently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — as a security hindrance, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said the assessment of SPG, which protects the prime minister, prompted a decision to relocate the tree by transplanting it elsewhere within the complex.

The tree, marked 'Number 01', will be transplanted after the Delhi Forest Department granted permission subject to strict conditions, following a request from the CPWD. “As the Monsoon session has just concluded, the tree is likely to be transplanted next week,” a source said.

The SPG flagged the full-grown Tabebuia argentea tree, popularly known as the silver trumpet tree, distinctive for its bright yellow flowers, as a potential hindrance on the VVIP route, sources added.

The tree, nearly seven years old, grows quickly, requires little care and thrives in full sunlight and well-drained soil.

According to sources, agencies have chosen the Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of national icons and freedom fighters, as the relocation site. The CPWD has deposited a refundable security amount of Rs 57,000 with the forest department for the purpose.

On Friday morning, a 20-year-old man attempted to climb a tree adjoining the boundary wall at the IG-2 gate near Red Cross Road to scale Parliament House. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning him to determine his motive, sources said.