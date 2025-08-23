TMC to boycott JPC on bills to sack PM, CMs

NEW DELHI: The All India Trinamool Congress Party (AITC) has decided to boycott the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to which three important bills were referred to by the Parliament recently.

The government had referred the three important bills to a JPC for detailed scrutiny. Key among them is the one that provide a legal framework for removing the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, chief ministers, and ministers in states and union territories arrested and detained on serious criminal charges.

The other two bills deal with amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The TMC said in a statement that it opposed the 130th constitution amendment Bill at the stage of introduction, "and in our view the JPC is a farce. Therefore, we are not nominating anyone from AITC."

The TMC has also advocated that the opposition should stay away from the JPC.

Earlier, the Opposition parties inclduing the Congress opposed the introduction of these bills terming it unconstitutional and anti-federal.

The bills were referred to the JPC after Opposition MPs raised a huge uproar in the Lok Sabha as Union Minister Amit Shah sought to table the bills.