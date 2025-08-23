‘Toiletgate’: IndiGo passenger alleges crew locked lavatory for personal use

Lazar said he queued with other passengers outside the two rear lavatories, marked F and G. While lavatory F was in use, he claimed lavatory G remained locked.

“At least four passengers came in and out of one lavatory (F) but the other one, (the larger one, G) was firmly locked. I asked the rear galley crew whether it was occupied or locked by them? They said there was a lady inside,” he recalled, posting photos of the toilets.

He added that he questioned the crew about seating capacity, flight duty time limitations and flight patterns to show he was an aviation professional. “But they failed to understand,” he said.

A woman passenger later exited lavatory F and complained of no soap. The crew then directed Lazar to use it.

“It all seemed mighty fishy!!!” he wrote, alleging, “Having spent 37 years flying in an airline, I realised it was a crew con game.”

According to Lazar, the locked lavatory was later opened so the woman could access soap.

“I had not shut my door, I heard the sound and caught her opening the manually BLOCKED TOILET and confronted her. Both crew were shocked and tried to make some excuse that they were opening it,” he alleged.

Calling the act “shameful”, Lazar said the two-hour flight had 224 passengers with only two lavatories available at the rear. “How many do your crew complement of 5 want to block? This is a DESPICABLE act, to make paying passengers wait in spite of being asked queries,” he wrote.

He noted that passengers were deprived of a toilet and questioned how anyone could be left locked inside for so long. “Don’t you open it in case of an emergency? You don’t wait 10-15 minutes,” he asked.

Lazar said he raised the issue with a staffer and urged her to report it, adding that he would escalate the matter.

He appealed to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to take action against the crew.

In response, IndiGo posted on X: “This is certainly not the kind of experience we would like you to have. Rest assured, a thorough investigation has been initiated for this.”

The airline has not issued a media statement on the incident.