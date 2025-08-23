UP CM Yogi calls for accessible, speedy judiciary as key to good governance

LUCKNOW: The dream and vision of good governance and a developed Uttar Pradesh can be realised only with a smooth, quick, and accessible judiciary in the state, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the 42nd session of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association here on Saturday.

The CM described the judiciary as the protector of good governance and reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening it. Calling the conference the “Mahakumbh of Judicial Officers”, which reflected unity, mutual cooperation, and professional excellence, CM Yogi announced a Rs 50-crore corpus fund for the Judicial Service Association, in addition to the Rs 10-crore fund created in 2018.

He welcomed judges, retired judges, and judicial officers from across the state, saying the convention symbolised the collective strength and efficiency of the judiciary.

Underscoring the fact that UP has the country’s largest High Court, with benches in Prayagraj and Lucknow, Yogi praised the 102-year-old Judicial Service Association for its contribution to social evolution and expressed confidence that judicial officers would continue to set new benchmarks of unity and efficiency.

Underlining the significance of timely and affordable justice, the CM claimed that 72 lakh cases were disposed of in district and trial courts in 2024. However, with over 1.15 crore cases still pending, he acknowledged the challenge, stressing that “the faster the pace of disposal of pending cases, the stronger would be the public confidence in the judiciary”. He assured, “The government is ready to cooperate at every level.”

Referring to the new criminal laws—the Indian Justice Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act—implemented from 1 July 2024, the CM praised judicial officers for their swift adaptation. He said the new framework focused on a robust justice delivery system rather than punishment and would prove a milestone in strengthening both the judiciary and democracy.