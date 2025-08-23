Uproar over ‘personal attacks’ on CEC’s family amid ‘vote chori’ charges

NEW DELHI: The IAS Officers’ Association on Friday took exception to “unwarranted criticism” and “personal attacks” against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and his family members amid allegations of “vote theft” by Opposition leaders.

The association stressed that such personal attacks are unconnected with the discharge of official duties. “We stand for the dignity and integrity in public service,” the IAS officers’ body expressed.

This comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged gross irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and vote theft in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.

Gandhi has accused the poll panel of engaging in ‘vote chori’ to benefit the ruling BJP—a charge that the commission and the CEC have strongly denied. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has also warned that the CEC and the two election commissioners would face stern action when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.