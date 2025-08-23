Uttarakhand eyes ban on 'Gorakh-dhanda' after Nath community appeal
DEHRADUN: In a significant development, Uttarakhand is set to join Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in banning the use of the term 'Gorakh-dhanda' (shady deal) in media and official police communication.
The All India Nath Society has formally urged the Pushkar Singh Dhami government to implement this prohibition, citing the term's offensive connotations for their revered spiritual lineage.
Yogi Radheshyam Nath, National President of the All India Nath Society, confirmed to TNIE that a letter outlining their request has been sent to Chief Minister Dhami.
"The Central government had, on our community's insistence, banned the use of 'Gorakh-dhanda' nearly seven years ago, on 19 November 2018," Nath stated. Following this central directive, states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders prohibiting the term's use.
The term 'Gorakh-dhanda' historically originates from Guru Gorakhnath, a revered yogi whose complex yogic practices were often challenging for people to comprehend.
Initially, it signified something "difficult to understand" or "intricate." However, over time, its usage unfortunately evolved, becoming synonymous with fraud, deception, and unethical activities.
"It is a matter of great sorrow for Nath followers and yogis across all sections when media or newspapers use 'Gorakh-dhanda' to describe illicit activities," Yogi Radheshyam Nath expressed.
"Guru Gorakhnath is the founder of Hatha Yoga, and people are exploiting his name through this derogatory term. We appeal to state governments to enforce the ban already initiated by the Central government."
Sources suggest the Uttarakhand government is positively considering the move, with discussions underway to implement the ban similar to other states.
Nath also highlighted a broader concern for the community's cultural preservation. "While various religions like Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Islam, and Christianity are taught in India, the Nath religion, founded by Lord Shiva and considered among the oldest, finds no place in any curriculum," he lamented. "This neglect is slowly leading to the erosion of Nath society's unique culture and identity."