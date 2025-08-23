Uttarakhand eyes ban on 'Gorakh-dhanda' after Nath community appeal

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, Uttarakhand is set to join Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in banning the use of the term 'Gorakh-dhanda' (shady deal) in media and official police communication.

The All India Nath Society has formally urged the Pushkar Singh Dhami government to implement this prohibition, citing the term's offensive connotations for their revered spiritual lineage.

Yogi Radheshyam Nath, National President of the All India Nath Society, confirmed to TNIE that a letter outlining their request has been sent to Chief Minister Dhami.

"The Central government had, on our community's insistence, banned the use of 'Gorakh-dhanda' nearly seven years ago, on 19 November 2018," Nath stated. Following this central directive, states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders prohibiting the term's use.

The term 'Gorakh-dhanda' historically originates from Guru Gorakhnath, a revered yogi whose complex yogic practices were often challenging for people to comprehend.