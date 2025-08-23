Uttarakhand: Heavy rain cripples key roads in Chamoli, deposits debris at houses; 2 missing

GOPESHWAR (Uttarakhand): Heavy rain overnight in Tharali town of Chamoli district sent a rain drain flooding and depositing debris at several houses and markets, an official said on Saturday.

Tunri Gadhera, a dry canal that channels excess rainwater, filled also the tehsil office with debris before joining the Pindar River.

Two people went missing in the nearby Sagwara and Chepdon market areas.

Kavita, a 20-year-old woman, was reported missing from Sagwara, and another person is missing in Chepdon, the official said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the destruction.

Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said there was heavy damage to structures in Tharali and the surrounding areas.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were dispatched to the spot Friday night, but they have been held up due to a key road being blocked, the official said.