Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway construction in West Bengal delayed due to alignment revision

Gadkari also informed that the subject alignment from Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata was approved by the Centre and consent of the West Bengal Government received on 3 January 2023.

“The revised alignment considering the request of State Government was approved in October 2024,” he added.

Mentioning that land acquisition notifications in three districts have been completed out of six districts of West Bengal falling in the alignment, the Minister said, “The award of work and start of construction shall be based on the outcome of DPR, requirement of connectivity, inter-se priority and synergy with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.”

According to experts, this Expressway is a game-changer for connectivity and economic growth, linking West Bengal directly with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and boosting trade, tourism, and job opportunities. However, due to delays by the West Bengal Government, the state lags behind compared to the three other states in constructing the Expressway.

The 610-kilometre, six-lane Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway is being constructed to ease commuting and the movement of goods vehicles between Varanasi and Kolkata, which will reduce travel time from 12–14 hours to just six hours. The greenfield project is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore.

The foundation stone for this greenfield project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 February 2024. This new route will complement the historic Grand Trunk Road connecting Varanasi with Kolkata. The Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway will also link Ranchi. The entire Expressway is targeted to be operational by March 2028.