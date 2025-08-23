Vulture count dips, Assam drive takes wings to save nature’s ‘cleaning crew’

GUWAHATI: In view of a sharp dip in vulture numbers in the state driven by chemical poisoning, a well-known Assam-based biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, has taken it upon itself to save Mother Nature’s cleaning crew.

Determined to arrest the grim trend, Aaranyak has roped in the chiefs of local villages in its campaign to save the winged scavengers. A programme organised by Aaranyak at Chaygaon in Kamrup on Thursday to spread awareness about conservation efforts and educate the masses about the subject drew large crowds of locals.

“Vultures play a key ecological role—they keep the environment disease-free. But un-fortunately, the population of our resident vultures has virtually collapsed in the past two decades. There are, for instance, fewer than 900 slender-billed vultures across the ranges where they are distributed,” an Aaranyak member noted.