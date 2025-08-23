Vulture count dips, Assam drive takes wings to save nature’s ‘cleaning crew’

GUWAHATI: In view of a sharp dip in vulture numbers in the state driven by chemical poisoning, a well-known Assam-based biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, has taken it upon itself to save Mother Nature’s cleaning crew.
Determined to arrest the grim trend, Aaranyak has roped in the chiefs of local villages in its campaign to save the winged scavengers. A programme organised by Aaranyak at Chaygaon in Kamrup on Thursday to spread awareness about conservation efforts and educate the masses about the subject drew large crowds of locals.
“Vultures play a key ecological role—they keep the environment disease-free. But un-fortunately, the population of our resident vultures has virtually collapsed in the past two decades. There are, for instance, fewer than 900 slender-billed vultures across the ranges where they are distributed,” an Aaranyak member noted.
It further dwelt on the devastating impact of the use of certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as diclofenac, aceclofenac, ketoprofen and nimesulide, on vulture populations. Despite a prohibition on the use of NSAIDs for veterinary purposes, these medicines are still used to treat bovine pain and fever. When vultures consume the carcasses of cattle treated with these drugs, they ingest the lethal drug residues, causing renal failure and death. Aaranyak also flagged the threat of poisoning caused by pesticides, such as organophosphates and carbofuran.
Many vultures in Kamrup have died after devouring pesticide-laced carcasses, it said.
According to one of the village chiefs who attended the programme, the incidents of poisoning were mainly the result of attempts by some locals to combat cattle predation by wild carnivores and feral dogs.
Chiranjib Das, a circle officer in Kamrup, urged the participants to contribute toward vulture conservation.
Dipankar lahkar, conservation biologist and assistant director of Aaranyak, stressed public participation in the conservation efforts.