Young Muslim man from MP offers to donate his kidney for Hindu preacher

BHOPAL: In Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, a 26-year-old Muslim youth has offered to donate one of his kidneys to Hindu preacher Premanand Govind Sharan ‘Premanand Ji Maharaj’, calling it his contribution to communal harmony.

The Vrindavan-based saint, belonging to the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya, has been suffering from polycystic kidney disease for nearly two decades. With both kidneys failing some 18–19 years ago, he has survived on regular dialysis. Yet, at 56, he continues his daily spiritual practices, including the famous night padyatras, drawing admiration for his faith and resilience.

Moved by his life and message, Arif Khan Chishti, an online consultant and legal documenter from Itarsi, wrote to the District Collector and the saint on August 20, offering his kidney.