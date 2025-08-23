Young Muslim man from MP offers to donate his kidney for Hindu preacher

BHOPAL: In Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, a 26-year-old Muslim youth has offered to donate one of his kidneys to Hindu preacher Premanand Govind Sharan ‘Premanand Ji Maharaj’, calling it his contribution to communal harmony.
The Vrindavan-based saint, belonging to the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya, has been suffering from polycystic kidney disease for nearly two decades. With both kidneys failing some 18–19 years ago, he has survived on regular dialysis. Yet, at 56, he continues his daily spiritual practices, including the famous night padyatras, drawing admiration for his faith and resilience.
Moved by his life and message, Arif Khan Chishti, an online consultant and legal documenter from Itarsi, wrote to the District Collector and the saint on August 20, offering his kidney.
“I saw a reel where Maharaj Ji spoke about Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri and Amir Khusrow with such respect. It struck me that he was working for brotherhood at a time when hatred is easily fanned. His long life is essential for keeping that spirit alive,” Chishti said.
He follows the Sufi tradition. He first consulted with his wife about the donation. “I lost my mother in 2023, which nearly made me virtually lifeless. I was married a year back and have consulted my better half before writing to the authorities, offering to donate my kidney to ensure a long life and well-being of the Hindu religious preacher. My life is not bigger than the life of a spiritual guru who is working at promoting community amity and unity in the country,” Chishti said.