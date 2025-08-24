BJP worker arrested for beating Dalit engineer with shoe in UP's Ballia

BALLIA: A BJP worker was arrested here for allegedly assaulting a Dalit engineer with a shoe inside his office, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing the electricity department's superintending engineer, Lal Singh, being beaten.

The incident happened on Saturday, according to the police complaint.

"In his complaint, Lal Singh stated that a man named Munna Bahadur, along with some unidentified individuals, entered his office without permission.

They allegedly used caste-based slurs and abusive language before assaulting him with kicks, punches, and a shoe," Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

The attackers also allegedly tore some important files, and threatened to kill Lal Singh and his family if he filed a police report.

The video shows a heated argument taking place between the officer and a group of men, leading to the officer being beaten.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the video with a message: "The meaning of power is not to torment."