BSF nabs 15 Pakistani fishermen near Gujarat border

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and seized an engine-fitted boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel launched a search operation in the Kori Creek area near a border outpost under the 68th Battalion. During the operation, the fishermen, all from Sujawal district in Sindh, Pakistan were caught along with their boat.

The seized boat was found carrying approximately 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, food supplies, ice, wooden sticks, a mobile phone, and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency.

BSF officials are investigating the motive behind the fishermen's presence in Indian waters.